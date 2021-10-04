Patriots Watch Tom Brady and Bill Belichick exchange a (brief) post-game hug The Buccaneers narrowly beat the Patriots in a hard-fought game. Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on as Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs past during the fourth quarter. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For those wondering, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick did share a hug following the Buccaneers 19-17 victory over the Patriots.

Predictably, it was not a particularly warm embrace — nor was it lengthy. Belichick walked up to Brady, gave him a quick tap and walked away.

Brady remained behind on the field for quite a while, talking to former teammates and members of the organization who approached him to say hello. In his post-game comments to NBC, Brady was complimentary of the Patriots and of the team they assembled this year.

“Pretty surreal, it’s an amazing organization they have, so many guys that have been great friends for a long time,” Brady said. “What a great game. They have a really good team, they made us earn it.”

Advertisement:

Brady was 22-for-43 for 269 yards. The Buccaneers took a late lead on a field goal, and the Patriots had a chance to steal the win back with a 56-yard field-goal attempt, but Nick Folk hit the upright.

Before the game, Patriots fans welcomed Brady back with a loud ovation before reverting back to cheering for their own squad.

“That was pretty cool,” Brady said. “It’s been my home for 20 years. I have the best memories. My kids were born here. It’s a great town, it’s a great city, it’s a great area, I love it up here. I have so many people I have relationships with, but this was about this team coming up here to win. This wasn’t about one player.”

Advertisement:

Belichick might not have shown Brady much appreciation after the game, but he would have appreciated that answer.