Patriots Patriots DL Henry Anderson may have torn pec, could miss season The 30-year-old defensive lineman has had a quiet start to the season after signing a two-year deal with the Patriots this spring. Henry Anderson. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

A rough season might be about to get worse for Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning the Patriots fear Anderson tore his pectoral muscle in New England’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team will look to confirm the diagnosis with an MRI after the veteran defensive lineman, 30, left Sunday night’s contest with what was called a chest injury. If confirmed, the injury would be season-ending.

#Patriots DE Henry Anderson is feared to have suffered a torn pec, source said, in last night’s game. He was quickly declared out with a chest injury. If the MRI confirms, he’d be out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2021

A seven-year veteran who has played with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, Anderson has had a nondescript season after signing a two-year, $7 million deal with the Patriots this offseason. He has recorded just three tackles in the first four games of the season in a reserve role and has played just 13 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

His absence will mean more snaps for defensive linemen like Carl Davis and second-round rookie Christian Barmore.