Patriots Here’s what Tom Brady had to say after the Buccaneers beat the Patriots Sunday night Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Patriots, 19-17, on Sunday.





A selection of comments by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat New England, 19-17, on Sunday night.

On what the postgame reception with his former Patriots teammates was like:

“Pretty surreal. It’s an amazing organization, so many great guys that have been friends for a long time. They’ve got a really good football team. They made us earn it.”

On playing in every big-game situation imaginable, but not like this. What was he experiencing?

“I was just trying to keep my poise. I knew what we were going to be dealing with. I thought [the Patriots] made a lot of really good plays. good to get a win on the road.”

On Patriots fans chanting his name and regaining his focus:

“That was pretty cool. This has been my home for 20 years, my kids were born here. It’s just a great town, great city, great area. I love it up here. I have so many people that I have relationships with. But this was about this team coming up here to win. This wasn’t about one player.”

On setting the all-time passing record, on the Gillette field:

“It’s pretty cool. Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches. I’ve just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people. A quarterback can’t do anything if the guys can’t catch the ball. I hope all of them felt a little piece of happiness watching that. I sure as hell can’t catch anything, ,everybody saw that drop against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But I can throw it a little bit.”

On his interactions with Bill Belichick after the game and reportedly in the Buccaneers’ locker room:

“All those are personal. We got a personal relationship, you know, for 20-plus years. He drafted me here. We’ve had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way and are very private.”

On the relationship between him and Belichick:

“I would say so much is made of our relationship. You know, as I said earlier this week, from a player’s standpoint, you just expect the coach to give you everything he’s got, and I’m sure as a player that’s what he was hoping from me. But nothing is really accurate that I ever see. It’s all kind of – definitely doesn’t come from my personal feelings or beliefs. I got a lot of respect for him as a coach and obviously a lot of respect for this organization and all the different people here that try to make it successful.”

On Patriots quarterback Mac Jones:

“He did a great job. I think that offense does a great job. Josh really dialed up some good plays, too. They kind of hit everything. I saw them coming in couple reverse passes and throwback. They did a good job.”