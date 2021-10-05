Patriots Steve Belichick goes viral during Patriots’ showdown with Bucs The young Patriots coach's meme-able facial expressions stole the show despite his team falling to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last Sunday. Steve Belichick. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

The cameras frequently rested on Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s forever-stoic face during his team’s loss to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, trying constantly to catch a hint of his emotions as he did battle with his former quarterback.

But Bill proved to only be the second-most interesting Belichick on the Patriots sideline during past weekend’s fateful matchup.

Linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Steve Belichick became meme-famous for wearing his emotions on his sleeve as he fought to contain Brady’s offense, with his in-game facial expressions repeatedly going viral on social media.

Steve, the elder of the two Belichick brothers who serve under their father, Bill, is already something of a cult hero for boldly rocking a mullet years after it went out of style.

But he’s now gaining more recognition (aside from being Bill Belichick’s son) as the Patriots’ defensive play-caller, a role he took over after Brian Flores departed to coach the Miami Dolphins.

In fact, Steve’s dad went of his way to praise the game his son called against Brady, who completed only 51.2 percent of his passes Sunday for 269 yards, a passer rating of 70.8 and no touchdowns.

Still, all anyone’s going to remember about Steve Belichick from this game is the fact he looked like a backup musician for KISS.

