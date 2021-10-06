Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore: ‘We mutually agreed to part ways’

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
After the Patriots’ surprise decision to cut ties with Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday morning (which eventually ended up resulting in a trade with the Panthers), Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the veteran cornerback.
In statement shared by the team, Belichick credited Gilmore as a “true professional.”
“I am grateful to Stephon Gilmore for his significant contributions to our team,” said Belichick. “It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph, I appreciate him for the true professional and class act that he is and wish him all the best in the future. Following discussions over a long period of time, we mutually agreed to part ways today.”
In a press conference shortly afterward, Belichick added that he “felt strong about the player and person.”
Beyond that, the Patriots’ coach said he was “focused on Houston,” who New England will play on Sunday at 1 p.m.
As for the team’s secondary going forward, Belichick emhpasized his trust in J.C. Jackson as the Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback
“Do I think J.C.’s a good player? Yeah I think J.C.’s a good player. I think he’s a very good player,” Belichick explained. “He’s performed well for us. So yes, he’s a good corner, he’s a good player.”
