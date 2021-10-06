Patriots Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore: ‘We mutually agreed to part ways’ “It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph." Bill Belichick and Stephon Gilmore in 2019. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

After the Patriots’ surprise decision to cut ties with Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday morning (which eventually ended up resulting in a trade with the Panthers), Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the veteran cornerback.

In statement shared by the team, Belichick credited Gilmore as a “true professional.”

“I am grateful to Stephon Gilmore for his significant contributions to our team,” said Belichick. “It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph, I appreciate him for the true professional and class act that he is and wish him all the best in the future. Following discussions over a long period of time, we mutually agreed to part ways today.”

Advertisement:

In a press conference shortly afterward, Belichick added that he “felt strong about the player and person.”

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 10/6: https://t.co/i63IusHrTd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 6, 2021

Beyond that, the Patriots’ coach said he was “focused on Houston,” who New England will play on Sunday at 1 p.m.

As for the team’s secondary going forward, Belichick emhpasized his trust in J.C. Jackson as the Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback

“Do I think J.C.’s a good player? Yeah I think J.C.’s a good player. I think he’s a very good player,” Belichick explained. “He’s performed well for us. So yes, he’s a good corner, he’s a good player.”