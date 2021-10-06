Patriots Linebacker Jamie Collins, Patriots agree to another reunion Collins had 101 tackles last season for Detroit. Jamie Collins (right) had five tackles in each of Detroit's first two games, but was demoted and inactive for Week 3 before being released.





Jamie Collins is up for a third tour of duty with the Patriots.

The linebacker, released last week by the Detroit Lions, re-signed with New England on Wednesday according to a social media post by his representatives, GSE Worldwide.

New England’s second-round draft pick in 2013, Collins, who turns 32 next month, played 3½ seasons in New England before being traded to the Browns. He played in Cleveland for two-plus seasons before returning to the Patriots in 2019. Collins signed a three-year contract with Detroit a year later, then restructured the contract in March.

Collins had 101 tackles last season for Detroit, but appeared to take a step back as new coach Dan Campbell replaced Matt Patricia, whom Collins had played under in Foxborough. He lost his starting job to rookie Derrick Barnes, and was inactive for Detroit’s Week 3 loss to Baltimore. The Lions released him last Tuesday after failing to find a trade partner.

In 112 career games, Collins has 686 tackles, 25½ sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions. He had 10 tackles in Detroit’s first two games this season.