Patriots Patriots trade cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Panthers The Patriots are recouping some value on Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the year, after announcing they planned to release him Wednesday morning. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is looking for a pay bump ahead of the season.

The Patriots-Stephon Gilmore saga has ended in a way many speculated it might during the offseason: a trade.

ESPN insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon that New England has traded the star cornerback to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The #Panthers traded for Stephon Gilmore, sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 6, 2021

This came after earlier reports that the Patriots intended to release Gilmore after being unable to reach an agreement on “a restructured contract.” However, the Panthers swooped in and made an offer before the release became official this afternoon, which New England likely hoped would happen.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the two sides “mutually agreed to part ways” in a statement released by the team after a length impasse.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year had been recovering from a torn quad suffered last year but also wanted a raise over the $7 million he was owed in 2021, which was the final season of a five-year, $65 million deal.

Statement from Coach Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore. pic.twitter.com/X7CR54NCwf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 6, 2021

Now the team gets compensation for the cornerback rather than letting him leave for nothing, and Gilmore, a South Carolina resident, gets to move closer to home.

Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer further reported Gilmore’s injured quad is now healed, suggesting the cornerback could soon jump into action for the 3-1 Panthers.

In his own statement, the star defensive back acknowledged “mixed emotions” as he said goodbye to the New England fanbase, the Patriots organization and his teammates.