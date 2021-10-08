Patriots ‘I couldn’t stop smiling’: What Jamie Collins said about his third stint with the Patriots "This place gave me a chance to live out dreams and be something that I've always wanted to be." Jamie Collins is back with the Patriots once again. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Patriots lost one familiar face Wednesday and welcomed another back to the organization for a third stint.

After trading Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, they immediately signed linebacker Jamie Collins. The 31-year-old is no stranger to playing in Foxborough and made it clear he’s thrilled to be doing so once again.

“It’s an honor,” Collins said Friday. “I’m always blessed and grateful of opportunities like this. This place, they took a chance on me coming out. This is where I started. This place gave me a chance to live out dreams and be something that I’ve always wanted to be.”

He said he’s always happy to play in New England and that he “couldn’t stop smiling” when he rejoined the team. Collins was excited to see familiar faces and meet many new teammates as well.

Jamie Collins "hasn't stopped smiling" since returning to New England pic.twitter.com/M0dfI0m1nO — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 8, 2021

“Coming back here, and knowing I can go back out with these guys again for the third time, I’m just super grateful,” Collins said.

As for his jersey number, Collins said he didn’t like No. 30, so he paid Anfernee Jennings “a chunk of change” to get 58. Jennings, who is on injured reserve, obliged.

Collins said he’s hoping to play Sunday against the Houston Texans but that he’s not sure of his status quite yet. He said that “whatever the man wants, the man gets,” referring to head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick said Collins has experience in the system and gives the Patriots some depth at linebacker with his versatility. He didn’t have much to add on his status for Sunday.

“I think that really depends really on how things go today,” Belichick said Friday. “Then we’ll talk about the roster and all that after today’s practice and tomorrow.”