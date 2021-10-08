Trent Brown, Shaq Mason, and Shaun Wade ruled out for Sunday’s Patriots-Texans game

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The Patriots will be without offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), and cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu are both on the COVID-19 reserve list, and their status for Sunday is in jeopardy. Regardless of whether or not they play, the Patriots will be thin at offensive line with Brown and Mason out. It’s possible center David Andrews could be the only starter.
Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), defensive back Cody Davis (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), defensive back Jalen Mills (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) have all been limited throughout the week and are officially questionable.
Former Patriot Rex Burkhead (hip) is out, and fellow former Patriots Danny Amendola (thigh) and Marcus Cannon (back) are questionable.
The 1-3 Patriots are in desperate need of a win before a key matchup with the Dallas Cowboys next weekend. They’re 8.5-point favorites against the 1-3 Texans as of Thursday, but life could be a lot more difficult for quarterback Mac Jones and Co. with such a banged-up offensive line.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.