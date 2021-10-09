Patriots Patriots’ offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu out vs. Texans, Trent Brown placed on IR The Patriots will be without four starting offensive linemen for Sunday's game. Isaiah Wynn. David J. Phillip/AP

The Patriots’ offensive line will feature several backups for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and starting left guard Michael Onwenu weren’t activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the team’s trip to Houston, ruling them out from Sunday’s game.

Wynn and Onwenu join starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and starting right guard Shaq Mason (chest) as starting offensive linemen who’ll miss Sunday’s game.

Brown was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, ruling him out for the Patriots’ next three games. The right tackle hasn’t played since the Patriots’ opening drive in their season-opening loss to the Dolphins.

The Patriots have struggled to replace Brown since he went down in Week 1. Justin Herron and Yasir Durant have filled in for Brown, with both players swapping time due to poor play.

With Brown on IR, the Patriots will also be without him for their games against the Cowboys and Jets. In the Week 2 matchup against the Jets, Durant allowed three first-half sacks before getting benched for Herron.

Yodny Cajuste will likely get the start at left tackle in place of Wynn as he’s listed second on the unofficial depth chart for the position. Ted Karras is listed as the backup at both guard positions, making it likely he starts at either left guard or right guard. The Patriots called up offensive linemen James Ferentz, Alex Redmond, and Will Sherman from the practice squad on Saturday.

Defensive back Jalen Mills and defensive end Ronnie Perkins were also ruled out for Sunday’s game.