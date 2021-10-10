Patriots Damien Harris exits Texans game with rib injury He also left the game earlier with a chest injury. Damien Harris left Sunday's game in Houston twice. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Patriots running back Damien Harris left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the middle of the fourth quarter. He’s questionable to return with a rib injury.

The injury occurred after Harris rushed for eight yards, which was later negated due to a holding penalty.

Harris went to the locker room earlier in the second half due to a chest injury. The Patriots said he was questionable to return at the time.

After struggling in the last two games, Harris was running the ball efficiently on Sunday. At the time he left the game, Harris had 14 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. He did have a costly fumble right before he entered the end zone, negating a touchdown for the Patriots.