Patriots Matt Judon, Jamie Collins credit Lawrence Guy for Texans punt miscue The Patriots scored 16 straight points after the play. Texans punter Cameron Johnston punted the ball off a teammate's helmet in the third quarter of Sunday's game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Patriots were sitting in a dire spot in the opening minutes of the second half of Sunday’s game vs. the Houston Texans.

A Mac Jones interception led to a Texans touchdown to put the Patriots in a 22-9 hole. Following a three-and-out from the Patriots’ offense, the defense had to make a stop to make sure the game didn’t get out of hand.

The Patriots’ defense did get the stop on the ensuing possession, but the Texans showed they might do a fake punt on 4th-and-2 from their own 36-yard line. The Texans got back into a punt formation, however Cameron Johnston’s punt hit the back of an offensive lineman’s helmet and rolled out of play.

Advertisement:

While the play appeared to be a mishap by the Texans, Matt Judon and Jamie Collins pointed out that a Patriots player was responsible for it.

“It was 3rd-and-short and LG just blocks the punt,” Judon said, giving credit to Lawrence Guy for making the play. “It was LG, right. You got it? He blocked the punt and that’s what turned it around. It wasn’t me. It wasn’t me. I wish it was. But congrats to LG. Congrats to that fine guy.”

“Well, you know we called the rush. It didn’t work out how we wanted it to work out, but we’ll take it. Guy made a great play. He knocked the guy back into the punter, who put it into his head or something like that I think,” Collins added.

Advertisement:

After giving Guy credit for the play, Collins wanted to point out what the defensive tackle does well.

“From the outside looking in, you look at like that (the Texans making a mistake vs. the Patriots making the play). A lot of people don’t see the guy crossing, the guy who made the play – which was Guy,” Collins said.

“Guy’s just always a sneaky playmaker. He’s always under the radar. He’s not a flashy playmaker, I’ll put it like that. That’s what’s great about Guy. He’s not a flashy playmaker. And them the best kinds (of playmakers), for real.”

Advertisement:

Whether you view the play as a Texans’ miscue or great execution by the Patriots, it ended being a game-changing play. While the Patriots weren’t able to get a first down on the following drive, they were already in field goal territory, giving them three points.

After the 0-yard punt, the Texans failed to score for the rest of the game. Bill Belichick and several players credited that play for changing the tide and leading to the Patriots’ 25-22 comeback win.

“We never got complacent. Maybe those guys got complacent over there. Maybe they got too excited. Maybe they were looking too far ahead,” Collins said. “We just took it one play at a time. Just making every play, taking it one play at a time. It all worked out.”

Advertisement:

Collins, who played his first game in his third stint with the Patriots on Sunday, made his biggest play in the fourth quarter. On 2nd-and-8 from their own 27-yard line, Texans quarterback Davis Mills was sacked by Collins for an eight-yard loss. The Patriots were able to get the stop on third down, which set them up for the game-winning drive.

“Playing for the Patriots, like I said before, is an honor. I’m blessed. I’m grateful,” Collins said on his first game back. “Third time coming back, that’s big. They keep giving me chances. I’m definitely grateful and very proud.”

Advertisement:

As for Judon, he’s continued to flash as a pass rusher on Sunday, recording two sacks in the first half to bump his season total to 6.5. He was ecstatic for the Patriots to get back in the win column after two straight losses.

“I’m freaking juiced up man. We’re juiced up,” Judon said. “It felt good to get that win man. It felt good to get that win. Especially when you feel like you’ve been playing some good ball and you did some things that weren’t going your way. Just to fight back like that – that’s a good team. They’re missing some guys, a little banged up. But that’s a good team.

“It’s just hard to get wins on Sundays in this league and you cherish every one you can get. So I was really happy about it and so was everyone in the locker room.”