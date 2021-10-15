Patriots Here’s Friday’s injury report as the Patriots prepare for the Cowboys New England will be without Shaq Mason. Shaq Mason was limited Thursday but didn't practice Friday. He's out for Sunday's game. Winslow Townson/AP Photo

Patriots guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) will miss Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kicker Nick Folk (left knee), running back Damien Harris (ribs), offensive lineman Justin Herron (back), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), defensive back Jalen Mills (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle), running back J.J. Taylor (groin), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were all limited at practice Friday and are questionable for Sunday.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), defensive back Cody Davis (knee), and safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring) were all limited Thursday but were full participants Friday and are on track to play Sunday barring any setbacks.

For the Cowboys, defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) is out, and cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle), running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), safety Damontae Kazee (hip), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck), and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) are all questionable.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 2-3 and the Cowboys are 4-1.