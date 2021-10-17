Patriots ‘I felt their O-line couldn’t block me’: Cowboys DE calls out Patriots for ‘dirty’ play "When you cross the line and start to do things like that, it’s unfortunate." Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, here pictured earlier this season, called out the Patriots on Sunday for a "dirty" play. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory didn’t appreciate how Sunday’s 35-29 victory ended, calling out Patriots center David Andrews for a play Gregory called “dirty.”

According to Gregory, Andrews speared him in the neck after the final play of regulation as Gregory was on the ground with his head on another player’s leg.

“Me, I talk a lot during the game, I think that’s part of the game, there’s some people that need that aspect of the game to get going,” Gregory said. “But when you cross the line and start to do things like that it’s unfortunate, because I know him. We trained together pre-draft and we had conversations on the field. But you start whooping up on their O-line, which we were, me especially, they get pissed off so it is what it is.”

Gregory — who sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones twice, including one big hit that resulted in a strip sack — added that the Patriots couldn’t contain him.

“Honestly, I felt their O-line couldn’t block me or block any of us as long as they didn’t chip us, at least on the ends,” Gregory said. “And they did a lot of that.”

Jones took the hit in stride.

“I don’t think that hit — of course it hurts, but you just have to get up and play the next play,” he said. “It’s part of football, and that’s the fun part.”

Gregory might not mind the extra motivation. When asked after the game, he said he usually plays his best football when he’s angry.

“I know there’s a fine line and sometimes I have to be warned, from the coaches and on the field from the referees, I just can’t take it too far,” he said. “I feel like when I get pissed off and talk a little bit, I tend to play a little bit better. The last few games, I have been trying to do that. It helps me lock in.”