Patriots Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark differed on Mac Jones’s ability to throw ‘down the field’ Orlovsky asserted that Jones is "cut from the right cloth" while Clark contended that the touchdown to Kendrick Bourne was "an under-thrown ball." Mac Jones during the Patriots-Cowboys game. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Patriots lost to the Cowboys 35-29 in overtime on Sunday. The defeat drops New England’s record to 2-4.

Also on Sunday, the Chicago Sky won the WNBA championship with an 80-74 win over the Phoenix Mercury. It is Chicago’s first title win in team history.

Tonight, the Red Sox host the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. The teams split the first two games of the series played in Houston, with the setting now shifting to Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m.

The debate over Mac Jones: Following the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, one of the silver linings for New England fans might be the resilient performance of rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Advertisement:

Or at least that depends on which ESPN analyst you ask, given the variety of opinions on Monday morning.

During a debate on a “Get Up!” segment, football analysts Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark went back and forth on the quality of Jones’s fourth quarter 75-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne.

“Everything that is important when it comes to playing quarterback, Mac Jones does at a high level,” Orlovsky began. “Every single thing: Decision making, ball placement, accuracy, pocket movement, operation of your offense, it’s fantastic by Mac Jones.”

Orlovsky cited the circumstances of the game, with Jones having thrown an interception on the previous play to Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (which Diggs returned for a touchdown).

“For him to throw that pick at home and in that situation, and then the very next play go right back at them with the double move and to throw that touchdown pass, it tells me everything,” said Orlovsky, “it tells you everything you should need to know about Mac Jones. This kid is cut from the right cloth.”

Clark, in contrast, thought that the touchdown pass from Jones was more about defensive failure on the part of the Cowboys.

“I like Mac Jones, but there is no way you watch that game last night and you love what he did,” noted Clark. “And I get it, he [was] 15 for 21 and you’re going to look at that play on the out-and-up and say, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s a great throw?’

Advertisement:

“That guy should have been split in half,” Clark said of Bourne. “That’s a bad play by the safety. That’s an under-thrown ball. That’s Mac Jones not having the arm strength to push it down the field. And I’m not saying that he’s a bad player. I think that Mac Jones is a solid quarterback. But to come in here today and say he played great? I don’t agree with that.”

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan, now himself an ESPN analyst, sided with Orlovsky even though he had previously labeled Jones’s arm a “peashooter.”

“Look, I don’t think he has that arm talent, and I mentioned it,” Ryan said, referencing his previous comments about Jones. “But, face facts, I think [Jones] played really well in this game.”

Looking down the road, however, Ryan still sees trouble for Jones.

“He does throw the ball with anticipation and timing and all that, he’s a smart guy, I just don’t think he has that NFL [arm],” said Ryan. ” That’s why I think later when it gets [to be] the cold weather and all of that, I think it’s going to show up.”

Trivia: On Sunday, Dak Prescott became the seventh quarterback to throw for at least 400 yards in a game against Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Only one of that group also won a college football national championship. Name that player.

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won his national championship by defeating a Pete Carroll-coached team.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s Monday press conference:

Cam Newton said he is now vaccinated, still wants to play in the NFL:

On this day: In 2004, the Red Sox won Game 4 of the American League Championship Series thanks to David Ortiz’s walk-off home run. Though most of the events of the game — including Dave Roberts’s famous steal and Bill Mueller’s game-tying base hit — took place on Oct. 17, Ortiz’s two-run shot came in the early hours of Oct. 18.

Later that day, Game 5 got underway, and the two rivals once again immersed themselves in a classic playoff marathon.

Five hours and 49 minutes later — in the early morning of Oct. 19 — Ortiz added to the Groundhog Day feel of the series by swatting yet another walk-off. This time, all he needed was a single to centerfield, plating Johnny Damon. With two game-winners in as many days, the Boston comeback was in full swing.

Daily highlight: From Saturday, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored one of the goals of the season in a 5-0 win over Watford.

Trivia answer: Vince Young