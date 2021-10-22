Here’s Friday’s injury report as the Patriots prepare for the Jets

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots will be without cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (shoulder) and Shaun Wade (concussion) when they host the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (thigh), safety Kyle Dugger (knee), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (finger), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (elbow/ankle), linebacker Brandon King (thigh), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), defensive back Jalen Mills (hamstring), defensive back Adrian Phillips (back), linebacker Josh Uche (shoulder), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee) are all listed as questionable.
All of the questionable players were limited in practice Friday except for Godchaux and Hightower, who didn’t participate at all.
For the Jets, tight end Tyler Kroft (back) is out, linebacker C.J. Mosley (hamstring) is doubtful, and running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) is questionable.
The Patriots are 2-4 and the Jets are 1-4. New England won the first meeting, in Week 2, 25-6.
