Patriots 'A very disruptive force': Bill Belichick praises Richard Seymour ahead of Patriots Hall of Fame induction "We won a lot of games with him, and we certainly wouldn't have won as many without him."

Bill Belichick recalls meeting a young Richard Seymour who embodied the philosophy of “two ears and one mouth” and listening more than he spoke.

“He was very attentive,” Belichick said Friday. “He took a lot of things in. When he spoke, I think everybody listened carefully to what he said because he wasn’t just a chatterbox. What he said was thoughtful and with a good foundation.”

That approach, coupled with his unique skill set on the field, helped Seymour earn a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Belichick, the day before the ceremony, took time to praise his star defensive tackle.

Belichick called Seymour a tremendous player with great length who was quick for his size and could do everything at a high level. He said he was very smart, a very disruptive force, and someone who excelled in many roles.

“We won a lot of games with him, and we certainly wouldn’t have won as many without him,” Belichick said. “I’m always appreciative of Richard and what he did for myself, my family, and the New England Patriots.”

Belichick said it didn’t take him long to realize Seymour would be able to help the Patriots a great deal. He called him the centerpiece of the front and the most disruptive player alongside several other standouts during their Super Bowl runs.

Seymour, who played with the patriots from 2001 to 2008, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, and — of course — a three-time Super Bowl champion.

“He certainly deserves to be in the Patriots Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame,” Belichick said. “Hopefully, that’ll be coming shortly for him as well.”

Seymour called it a tremendous honor and said he’s ecstatic to join such a prestigious group.

“Those memories, and the things that we experienced together, that will never be taken away,” Seymour said.

"This is a tremendous honor, it's a part of my legacy."



