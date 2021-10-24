Patriots 3 takeaways from the Patriots’ drubbing of the Jets The Patriots smashed the Jets in just about every way possible on Sunday, putting up their biggest offensive output of the season. Mac Jones celebrates after a touchdown against the Jets. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A date with the New York Jets proved to be the perfect tonic for what has been ailing the Patriots the last few weeks.

Mac Jones, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor all had career days as the Patriots’ offense racked up 551 yards of total offense in the 54-13 rout of the Jets.

What’s more, the defense got to Jets rookie passer Zach Wilson, knocking him from the game after a few early hits, and then stiffened later against backup quarterback Mike White, grabbing two second-half interceptions and stopping the Jets twice on fourth down.

It’s the kind of win the Patriots have been looking for all season — even if it was against the now 1-5 Jets.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

The new-look offensive line steamrolls the Jets.

It took about six weeks longer than it should have, but the Patriots finally started playing the best offensive line configuration available after starting right tackle Trent Brown went down with an injury Week 1.

Michael Onwenu started at right tackle for the first time this year after playing a heavy amount of right tackle in a reserve role last week, and Ted Karras took his place at left guard with Isaiah Wynn (left tackle) and Shaq Mason (right guard) returning to the starting lineup this week.

The results: 148 yards rushing (4.6 yards per attempt), only one sack allowed on Jones, and 551 yards of total yards.

Harris and Taylor both had the first multi-touchdown games of their careers on the ground and seemingly ripped off big runs at will.

The Jets only touched Jones four times all game, and he responded by shredding New York’s defense from top to bottom for a career-high 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Wynn did allow a pressure on Jones, which is becoming an unfortunate trend, but all told, you can’t ask too much better from your offensive line.

This should be the offensive line setup until Brown comes back at the very least.

The offense spreads the wealth.

Sunday’s game against the Jets typified what the Patriots offense wants to look like on a weekly basis.

Jonnu Smith finally got involved, nabbing two early catches for 52 yards and running for five yards before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.

Hunter Henry caught a touchdown for the fourth-straight week.

Brandon Bolden had his most productive game in quite a while, leading the team in catches (six) and receiving yards (79) and scoring his first touchdown of the year.

Kendrick Bourne (four catches for 68 yards) threw a touchdown pass for Nelson Agholor (two catches for 51 yards) and nearly got one of his own on a deep ball from Jones.

Even N’Keal Harry, Jakob Johnson, and Gunner Olszewski topped 20 yards receiving in this one.

Combine that with the domination on the ground, and this was by far the Patriots’ most complete offensive performance since Tom Brady was under center in Foxborough.

Obviously, not every defense is just going to roll out the red carpet to the end zone the way the Jets did. But the performance speaks to the groove the Patriots’ offense was in from a playcalling and execution standpoint.

These are the kinds of things you can build off of no matter who you did them against.

The defense seizes opportunities late.

The Patriots did gift the Jets both of their touchdown opportunities with two defensive pass interference penalties — one each on Kyle Dugger and Jalen Mills. They also allowed 202 yards passing to White.

But the defense finally started imposing their will on two consecutive third-quarter possessions, with Dugger nabbing a pick on an overthrow and J.C. Jackson stepping in front of a White sideline throw for his third pick against the Jets this year.

The unit also closed the door on the Jets to send the first half, stopping New York on a 4th-and-1.

Myles Bryant, who was elevated from the practice squad in favor of the injured Jonathan Jones, also got in on the act, stripping the ball on the Jets’ last possession. Josh Uche fell on the loose ball for the Patriots’ third takeaway of the game.

Joejuan Williams added two pass break-ups in the fourth quarter, giving himself a confidence boost after a tough game against the Houston Texans.

It wasn’t always pretty in a game New England was expected to dominate, but the defense showed once again showed its penchant for taking the football away and got quality play from a few key reserves. That last part is very important given the precarious state of the secondary with Jonathan Jones on injured reserve.