Buccaneers WR Mike Evans handed Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball to a fan

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans inadvertently made a team staffer’s life a little more difficult on Sunday when he unwittingly gave a fan the game ball Tom Brady threw for his 600th career touchdown.

Brady connected with Evans as the first quarter wound down, and Evans handed the ball to a fan in the front row. Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns, so Evans handed the lucky fan a piece of league history.

Evans later looked deeply concerned when he was informed that he gave away Brady’s souvenir, but the team took care of the issue — the fan, of course, was not going to be allowed to keep the ball. A Buccaneers’ staffer went over and appeared to come to an agreement with the man. The terms of the agreement — whether financial or simply autographs/memorabilia of some kind — were not immediately clear.

Brady himself high-fived Evans after the wide-receiver’s gaffe and jogged off the field, apparently unconcerned. In his post-game comments with Tracy Wolfson of CBS, Brady noted everything Evans does in the community.

“It was pretty funny,” Brady said. “He’s like, ‘Man, sorry, do you want that back?’ And I said, ‘I think they’re probably going to get it anyways. But you’re good.’

“Mike does so many great things in the community and his foundation, but then he gives back. Every time he scores he gives the touchdown ball away. It’s all good. I definitely know we got that one back. So that’s one I wanted to have.”

Wolfson asked what the milestone means to Brady.

“I’m just very lucky to play with so many great players and teammates over the years,” Brady said. “I just try to do my job as best I can. I have amazing people on the receiving end of those over 22 seasons. Nothing in this sport is done as an individual.”