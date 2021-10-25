Patriots Patriots CB Jonathan Jones out for the season with shoulder injury Jones, the Patriots' top slot cornerback, went on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder against the Dallas Cowboys. Jonathan Jones against the Dallas Cowboys. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The injury woes in the Patriots’ secondary keep getting worse.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Monday that Jonathan Jones, the team’s primary slot cornerback, will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after going on injured reserve last week.

Jones suffered the injury during the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

The fifth-year cornerback, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016, had two pass-breakups and an interception this season.

The setback is another massive blow to a defensive back room that is now missing two of its three projected starting cornerbacks in Jones and Stephon Gilmore (first injured, then traded).

#Patriots CB Jonathan Jones, who went on Injured Reserve last week, is set for shoulder surgery today, source said. He’s out for the season, a tough reality for NE’s secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

New England has also been without rookie cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) for most of the season and has seen Jalen Mills miss a game with an ankle injury as well, leaving the depth at the position perilously thin. The team has reportedly worked out multiple veteran cornerback options since Jones went down and may sign outside help soon.

Advertisement:

Jones’s absence could mean a bigger role for Myles Bryant, who served as the primary slot cornerback and played more snaps than any defensive back Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad for the game. It might also force the Patriots to use Joejuan Williams, who had a three passes defended against the Jets, more as an outside cornerback to spell Mills.

Lost in the Jones injury is that veteran safety Devin McCourty (abdomen) couldn’t finish the Jets game after failing to haul in a diving interception, forcing Bryant to play as a deep safety and Mills to play in the slot. As versatile as the Patriots’ defensive backs are, that amount of shuffling is far from ideal.

What’s worse: the Patriots have to contain Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend. You can bet Jones’s steady play will be missed then.