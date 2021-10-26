Patriots Former Patriots star Patrick Chung arrested, charged with domestic assault and vandalism Chung, 34, will be arraigned in Quincy on Tuesday after documents allege he assaulted a family member in Milton on Monday and committed vandalism. Patrick Chung. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who retired this offseason, was arrested Monday and will be arraigned in a Quincy court on charges of domestic violence Tuesday, according to court documents.

The reports allege Chung, 34, committed assault and battery against a family member, as well as vandalism, in Milton on Monday.

Chung lives in Norton and last played for the Patriots in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-year NFL veteran and three-time Super Bowl Champion was indicted previously on felony drug charges for cocaine possession in 2019, though those charges were dropped by New Hampshire prosecutors last year.