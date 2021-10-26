Patriots

Watch: Bill Belichick pumps up the Patriots after win over Jets

"You can see the results of it. We just gotta keep stacking 'em together."

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne against the New York Jets. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

By Khari Thompson

The Patriots had a field day against the New York Jets last Sunday, routing their division opponents by a score of 54-13 to sweep the season series.

After the game, head coach Bill Belichick praised the team while talking about the tough matchup ahead: a date with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

