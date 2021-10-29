Patriots Bill Belichick on his favorite Halloween candy: ‘I won’t turn down much’ He acknowledged he's seen fans dressed like him in the past. Bill Belichick looks on after a game. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Back in 2009, Randy Moss approached Bill Belichick and asked him if he was interested in attending a team Halloween party.

“I could come dressed as the devil,” Belichick joked at the time.

“You might win the damn prize,” Moss responded.

Belichick was initially skeptical and appeared to want to do anything but attend. After some more persuading from Moss, however, Belichick eventually obliged and showed up to the roller skating rink dressed as a pirate.

“It’s a great holiday,” Belichick said in the conversation with Moss. “Candy and costumes, how can you beat that?”

Bill Belichick rollerskating, while dressed up for Halloween, is the content I didn’t know I needed. https://t.co/M0JJxZRaBM — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) October 29, 2021

Twelve years later, when reporters asked him if he’s still a big Halloween fan, Belichick said he’ll save it for next year. Clearly, his focus is on the Chargers.

As for his favorite Halloween candy, he said he’s not picky. He’ll take pretty much anything in the bag and “won’t turn down much.”

A reporter then asked him if he’s ever seen a trick-or-treater dressed as him.

“It’s been a while,” he said. “With the headset and all that. I did see that. That was a few years ago. Yeah.”