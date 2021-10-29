Patriots Jonnu Smith, Dont’a Hightower among 14 Patriots questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Chargers Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is also questionable for Sunday. Jonnu Smith left Sunday's game against the Jets early due to an injury. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

A whole lot of Patriots players’ statuses for Sunday’s game against the Chargers are up in the air.

Fourteen Patriots players are listed as questionable on the week’s final injury report, including 10 starters.

On offense, center David Andrews (ankle), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (shoulder), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), and tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder) were limited again at Friday’s practice and are questionable for Sunday. All four players played against the Jets last Sunday, but Smith left the game with his injury in the first half.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), defensive lineman Carl Davis (hand), safety Kyle Dugger (neck), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (finger), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (shoulder), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee) were all limited again at Friday’s practice, making them questionable for Sunday.

Kicker Nick Folk (left knee) was also limited at Friday’s practice and is questionable. Folk’s been dealing with an injury on the same knee in recent weeks but hasn’t missed any games.

Linebacker Brandon King (thigh) is the only Patriots player who’s been ruled for Sunday’s game. While listed as a linebacker, King has played all but two of his snaps on special teams this season.

The Chargers only have two players listed as questionable for Sunday, but one of them is star running back Austin Ekeler. He missed the Chargers’ practices on Thursday and Friday due to a hip injury. Ekeler’s 99.7 total yards per game are the ninth most among running backs in the league.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest) is the other Chargers player listed as questionable.