Patriots Patriots vs. Panthers live blog: New England goes for three straight wins The Patriots will look to make it three straight wins when they face ex-teammate Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers. New England Patriots running back Damien Harris against the Los Angeles Chargers. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Only one team can leave Bank of America Stadium in Carolina with five wins, and the Patriots look like a good bet to make that happen against the Carolina Panthers.

New England comes to town with two straight wins, including a possible season-changing win over the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Panthers’ 2021 campaign had been in free fall until a win over the division-rival Falcons stopped the bleeding.

But Carolina’s talented defensive front, a potentially vengeful Stephon Gilmore—now a member of the Panthers after four seasons in New England—and the return of running back Christian McCaffrey could make this one interesting.

Follow all the action on Boston.com’s live game day blog.

Pregame

12:55 p.m.: That’s one way to use your field advantage…

The Panthers played the children’s song “I’m a Little Teapot” over the loudspeakers at Bank of America Stadium as the Patriots took the field a bit ago. There’s certainly a logical reason for that.

#Panthers play "I'm a little teapot" as #Patriots emerge from the tunnel. Trolling starting early here in Charlotte. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 7, 2021

12:44 p.m.: Looks like it’s not all hard feelings between Stephon Gilmore and the Patriots–at least not where he and owner Robert Kraft are concerned.

Kraft found his way onto the field during warmups to embrace Gilmore before Kraft’s Patriots play Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers and share a few private words.

Stephon Gilmore has some pregame love for Robert Kraft pic.twitter.com/8JDAAfC7rG — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 7, 2021

New England traded Gilmore to Carolina for a sixth-round pick last month after a protracted injury/contract-related absence that landed the former Defensive Player of the Year on the PUP list to start the season.

12:18 p.m.: One interesting under-the-radar player in this week’s game could be Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who was elevated from the practice squad this week to replace the injured N’Keal Harry.

Early in training camp, Wilkerson looked like he could really push Harry for a roster spot before a plague of drops struck him in practices and in games. The Patriots ended up releasing him during roster cut-downs and re-signing him to the practice squad.

Wilkerson won’t replace Harry’s blocking, but the second-year undrafted receiver is a more explosive target down the field and offers more potential with the ball in his hands. He racked up 147 yards on 13 catches during the preseason and seemed to have a notable connection with Mac Jones while the two worked with the second-team offense.

Jones might help Wilkerson register his first NFL catch at some point in this contest.

11:41 a.m.: N’Keal Harry (knee) is officially out for the Patriots today due to a knee injury as he headlines the team’s inactives against the Panthers. The good news: J.C. Jackson (illness) is in after returning to practice Friday.

On the Panthers’ side, both running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Sam Darnold are active and looking to play.

10:54 a.m.: Both teams got some welcome injury-related news toward the end of the week, though it remains to be seen how that will play out Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers cleared Sam Darnold from concussion protocol, a likely sign he’ll start at quarterback against New England, and activated star running back Christian McCaffrey off of injured reserve.

Panthers plan for QB Sam Darnold to start today vs. Patriots barring any pregame setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

The latter would be an especially huge boost for Carolina. McCaffrey is arguably the best player on the team and would be the toughest running back the Patriots have faced since the Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Week 3. But the Panthers’ back will need to go through a pregame workout to assess his readiness to play.

On the other side, the Patriots got J.C. Jackson back at practice on Friday after he missed a few days due to non-Covid illness. That should bode well for his chances to play against the dynamic receiver duo of D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.