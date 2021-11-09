Patriots Randy Moss: Patriots a perfect place for Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘last chance’ Moss, a former disgruntled star who resurrected his career with the Patriots, believes Bill Belichick could help Beckham as well. Odell Beckham Jr. AP Photo/David Richard

Randy Moss knows a thing or two about being a disgruntled star wide receiver who resurrected his career with the New England Patriots.

After a disappointing 2006 season with the then-Oakland Raiders, Moss came to the Patriots via trade in 2007 and had one of the best seasons a wide receiver has ever had alongside Tom Brady.

That’s why Hall-of-Fame receiver believes New England could be an ideal destination for embattled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was released by the Cleveland Browns yesterday and could sign with a team this afternoon if he clears waivers.

Moss responded to a comment on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” claiming this next opportunity might be Beckham’s “last chance” to prove he can fit in an NFL locker room by drawing on his own personal experience with the Patriots.

“I remember them talking about me, going into my 10th year, this is my last chance. That’s the reason why I’m talking about the New England Patriots [signing Beckham],” Moss said. “They have a young stud in Mac Jones. Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick, and being able to keep his mind right.”

Moss also suggested the Raiders (now of Las Vegas) could also fit for Beckham, but his insistence on New England as an option because its environment stands out.

Former Patriots guard Matt Light similarly hinted Monday that New England’s leadership, specifically Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, could handle a strong personality like Beckham’s, making it less likely the receiver would make life harder for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

OBJ has prioritized Green Bay as his No. 1 destination, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/EkEFtAKhuz — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2021

As far as production and talent, Beckham, while he’s no Moss, would almost certainly be the best receiver on the team. He can run any route, demands extra attention from defenses, is dangerous with the football in his hands, and can make plays not many other pass-catchers can when healthy.

Could that be the key to making the Patriots, who have won three straight games largely through their ground game and defense, even more dangerous with a playoff run in sight?

Beckham is sure to have other suitors, with reports emerging Tuesday that the Seahawks could have interest in signing him as well. But in terms of contending teams, Beckham could make the most noise on (in a good way), there might not be many better options than New England.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter agreed with Moss, saying he expects the Patriots to have interest in exploring Beckham as an option (assuming he doesn’t sign with the Packers first).