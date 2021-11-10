Patriots Panthers’ Brian Burns wishes fellow defensive ends ‘happy hunting’ on Mac Jones "I don’t think it’s cool, but it’s whatever." Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said he thinks Patriots quarterback Mac Jones should apologize for grabbing his foot and trying to hurt him during Sunday's game. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns isn’t exactly ready to let bygones be bygones with Mac Jones.

In the first quarter of the Patriots’ 24-6 victory over the Panthers, Burns beat the Patriots’ offensive line and got a clear shot at Jones. His hit leveled the rookie quarterback and forced a fumble, which the Panthers recovered. As Burns pursued the ball, Jones grabbed his leg and held on. Burns spun round, hit the ground, then grabbed at his ankle in pain.

Here’s the video of Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns ankle (just follow those two and you’ll see it). pic.twitter.com/OKWgBwIN9c — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

Burns returned to the game but later left with an ankle injury.

“As soon as I sacked him, he grabbed my arm, and my arm was trapped,” Burns said. “And then once I got my arm free, I tried to run, obviously, and he grabbed my ankle. And at that point, I just remember going down and my ankle was hurt.

Advertisement:

“But then watching the replay and then watching all the angles and everything that they’ve got, I think it’s some bull. My main thing is that he took his legs and he swept the one leg that I had up. I think it’s some bull.

Burns didn’t buy Jones’ explanation either — that he thought Burns had the ball.

“Even if you thought I had the ball, it’s not legal to trip somebody or to leg-sweep somebody, let alone twist ankles,” Burns said. “It’s not legal to do that. And everybody else ran past us. If I had the ball, don’t you think I’d be getting tackled or your teammate would help? So I don’t think it’s cool, but it’s whatever.”

Burns added with a chuckle that neither Jones nor Bill Belichick reached out to apologize.

“They’re not going to hit me up,” he said. “… It would be nice to have an apology. It would be nice to have an apology, but it’s not going to happen. However the NFL handles it is on them. I would just like to play them again.

Advertisement:

“I wish all my [defensive end] brothers happy hunting. That’s all.”