Patriots Damien Harris: ‘I used to hate the Patriots’ growing up Harris, who's originally from Kentucky, says he used to root for Peyton Manning and the Colts to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots, the team he now stars for. Damien Harris. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Everyone roots against the team that always wins (except the fans of that team), and the Patriots’ dominance over the last two decades has brought up generations of fans hoping for their demise.

Oddly enough, running back Damien Harris happened to be one of them.

While chowing down with teammate Kyle Van Noy at the South Boston restaurant Fat Baby on the latter’s “Elite Eatz” YouTube show this week, Harris, a Kentucky native, revealed his lack of childhood affection for the Patriots when asked about his favorite team growing up.

“No offense, it definitely wasn’t the Patriots. It definitely wasn’t the Patriots,” Harris said. “I was a Colts fan growing up, back with like Peyton (Manning), Dallas Clark, all those guys. So, obviously, I used to hate the Patriots just because, like, those AFC title games, I was always hoping the Colts would pull it out, win the Super Bowl, whatever. And it always seemed like, no matter what, the Pats always came out on top.”

Manning and the Colts, of course, did get one over on the Patriots in the 2006 playoffs, beating them in the AFC Championship game en route to their victory in Super Bowl XLI.

But all too often, the Patriots had the upper hand in that matchup, going 16-6 against the Colts from 2000 until now, including playoff games.

The next game between the two teams will take place on Dec. 19, and Harris will be trying to run over his old favorite team.

Harris just missed out on playing in Foxborough during his team’s championship days, joining New England as a third-round draft pick in 2019. With an improved squad and developing young quarterback in the mix, the physical running back could get his first real chance at playoff football this season.