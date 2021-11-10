Patriots The Patriots have reportedly contacted Odell Beckham Jr.’s camp "It sounds like the conversation between Odell Beckham Jr.'s camp and the Patriots was more on the exploratory level." Odell Beckham Jr. on Oct. 31, 2021. AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

The Patriots are reportedly among the group of teams trying to add a talented wide receiver halfway through the NFL season.

New England has “been in touch” with representatives of Odell Beckham Jr, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Tuesday evening.

The Patriots have been in touch with Odell Beckham Jr.’s camp, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 10, 2021

The 29-year-old is a free agent after agreeing to a restructured deal with the Browns that eventually granted his release.

Of course, the extent of New England’s interest in Beckham remains to be seen.

“It sounds like the conversation between Odell Beckham Jr.’s camp and the Patriots was more on the exploratory level,” Howe added in a follow-up tweet. “Obviously, several other teams are involved. We’ll see how things progress with Beckham and his options from here.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that the Saints are also interested in Beckham, and actually tried to acquire him at the NFL’s trade deadline. Other potential suitors include the Seahawks, Packers, and Chiefs.