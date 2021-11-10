Patriots reportedly believe ‘mutual respect’ between Odell Beckham Jr., Bill Belichick give them a chance to sign star receiver

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The midseason free agent drama of Odell Beckham Jr. continues to at least partially involve the Patriots, according to several NFL reporters.
The 29-year-old wide receiver, who cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released by the Browns, is free to sign where he wants.
Among several expected suitors—including the Chiefs, Packers, and Saints—the Patriots reportedly remain in play.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said the Patriots are “definitely in” on Beckham:
Beckham has expressed his respect for Belichick on multiple occasions. Belichick, speaking earlier this week, labeled Beckham a “very talented player.”
In addition to the other reports, Jeff Howe of The Athletic, who originally reported that the Patriots had contacted Beckham’s representation on Tuesday night, listed New England as one of the five teams he named among a pool of six teams in total that are pursuing Beckham.
