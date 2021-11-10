Patriots Patriots reportedly believe ‘mutual respect’ between Odell Beckham Jr., Bill Belichick give them a chance to sign star receiver The Patriots are reportedly one of six teams still in the mix to sign Beckham. Odell Beckham Jr. scores and 89-yard touchdown against the Jets in 2019. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The midseason free agent drama of Odell Beckham Jr. continues to at least partially involve the Patriots, according to several NFL reporters.

The 29-year-old wide receiver, who cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released by the Browns, is free to sign where he wants.

Among several expected suitors—including the Chiefs, Packers, and Saints—the Patriots reportedly remain in play.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said the Patriots are “definitely in” on Beckham:

Patriots are definitely in on OBJ. Per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2021 NFL Network’s Mike Giardi noted that the “mutual respect” between Bill Belichick and Beckham bolster’s New England’s case:

The #Patriots believe the mutual respect between Belichick and OBJ places them in position to be a real player in this. https://t.co/csvcRSUFwI — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 10, 2021

Beckham has expressed his respect for Belichick on multiple occasions. Belichick, speaking earlier this week, labeled Beckham a “very talented player.”

In addition to the other reports, Jeff Howe of The Athletic, who originally reported that the Patriots had contacted Beckham’s representation on Tuesday night, listed New England as one of the five teams he named among a pool of six teams in total that are pursuing Beckham.

Six teams, including the Patriots, remain in on Odell Beckham Jr., according to a source. Packers, Saints, Chiefs and Seahawks have also been involved. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 10, 2021