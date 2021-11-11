Patriots ‘Everybody’s talking about Odell’: Patriots players weigh in on team’s pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots are reportedly one of six teams "in" on the receiver. Odell Beckham Jr. David Richard / AP, File

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency is the biggest storyline in the NFL, so much so that it’s got the Patriots’ locker room talking.

Of course, the Patriots being linked to the star receiver probably helps fuel those talks. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne admitted Thursday that he’s talked about the possibility of Beckham coming to New England with his teammates.

“Of course, everybody’s talking about Odell,” Bourne told reporters. “If (signing Beckham) is what (the Patriots) wanna do, and that’s the plan, I’m here for the plan. I’m here for the long haul.

“I don’t mind who we bring in, as long as they’re here to contribute to what we got going on. If it helps the team win, I don’t mind at all. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Beckham, who cleared waivers on Tuesday, would add some intrigue to the Patriots’ receiving corps. The 29-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler with 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons even though he’s struggled this season.

Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones seemed open to the possibility of the team adding Beckham, but deferred his overall thoughts on the situation to Bill Belichick.

“I think we, like I said, have really good receivers here,” Jones told reporters. “Anybody that wants to help us win is obviously a benefit to the team. We’ll leave that up to Coach Belichick, and you can ask him about it, but like I said, I know for a fact he always wants people that will come here and help us win.”

One of Jones’s other receivers, Nelson Agholor, had a similar tone on whether the team should add Beckham, but also views him as “an amazing player.”

“I think he’s an absolutely special talent, and I wish him the best,” Agholor told reporters. “I love the receivers we have here, and it’s not my position to worry about that. But I wish him well, and I know that at the end of the day, whoever takes him, he’s going to do his job.”

Agholor and Bourne, who both signed with the Patriots over the offseason, have had solid but unspectacular seasons so far. Agholor’s got 22 catches for 335 yards and two touchdowns while Bourne has 29 catches for 422 yards and two touchdowns.

It appears the Patriots’ locker room will have to keep chatting about the possibility of adding Beckham rather than talking to him (or talking about him signing with a new team) for a bit longer. Multiple teams believe that Beckham will wait past Sunday, when the Patriots host Beckham’s former team, the Browns, to make a decision on which team he’ll sign with, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.