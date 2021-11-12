Patriots NFL cap expert believes J.C. Jackson could become one of league’s highest-paid corners this offseason Jackson's set to become an unrestricted free agent. J.C. Jackson could be running toward a big contract this offseason. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has picked as good a time as any to play some of the best football of his career.

The fourth-year corner’s recorded three interceptions – including a pick-six – over the last three weeks, helping the Patriots go on a three-game win streak to get them in the playoff picture.

Not only is Jackson making key plays to help the Patriots win games at the right time, but he’s also stepping up as his contract is set to expire at the season’s end. Jackson is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March after the Patriots placed a second-round restricted free agent tender this past offseason.

With Jackson already recording five interceptions this season after he had nine last season, the soon-to-be-26-year-old might be gaining leverage to negotiate for a large contract. Pro Football Focus cap expert Brad Spielberger believes Jackson could become one of the highest-paid corners in the game this offseason.

“The franchise tag is projected to be between $17 and $17.5 million for the cornerback position,” Spielberger told NBC Sports Boston’s Phill Perry on the “Next Pats Podcast.” “His camp would probably want to work around that number and try to get a multi-year deal maybe for just underneath that to avoid getting the franchise tag. But there are going to be teams that step up.

“I think the storyline of the season, too, is that so many good teams are struggling to add cornerbacks. Tampa Bay, they’ve been signing guys left and right. There are a handful of contenders that are trying to add corners week in and week out. The scarcity could drive the value. I would not be surprised if he does get $17, maybe $17.5 million per year.”

The value of the franchise tag is calculated by getting the average of the top five annual salaries at each position. So that means if he just matches the value of the franchise tag on a per-year basis in his next deal, he would essentially be one of the highest-paid corners in the game.

Even though Jackson will be an unrestricted free agent in just a matter of months, the Patriots do have a few avenues on how they can approach the situation. They could make an effort to extend Jackson during the season or re-sign him after the season to a bigger deal. Or they could place the franchise tag on Jackson and have him play the 2022 season on it, or trade him after placing the tag on him.

In October, NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport said he doesn’t like the chances of Jackson signing a long-term extension to stay in New England.

“Of all the scenarios you laid out, to me personally, I am not saying nothing can happen, but to me a long-term deal probably seems the least likely,” Rapoport told WEEI. “But, a franchise tag is possible. The Patriots could end up keeping him. I don’t know that he’s definitely gone because he is a very good player and the quality of player to warrant a franchise tag.”