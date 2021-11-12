Patriots Myles Garrett on Mac Jones: ‘Is he going to turn into the ankle grabber?’ "Now we've all seen it. Now I know to get my behind up and get out of the way." Myles Garrett rushes during the second half of a game. Aaron Doster/AP Photo

Myles Garrett is preparing himself for anything when the Browns and Patriots go head to head Sunday.

When asked if he had seen Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grab and appear to twist the ankle of Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns last week, Garrett didn’t hesitate.

“Of course, I watched it,” Garrett told reporters Friday, via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I’ll hold my comments on that one. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen to me. I don’t know.”

Here’s the video of Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns ankle (just follow those two and you’ll see it). pic.twitter.com/OKWgBwIN9c — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

Garrett, who leads the NFL with 12 sacks, kept going from there and shared his plan if something similar happens.

“Is he going to turn into the ankle grabber? I don’t know. We will see,” the Browns defensive end said. ” … Now we’ve all seen it. Now I know to get my behind up and get out of the way.”

#Browns Myles Garrett says of Mac Jones grabbing his ankle: “I hope it doesn’t happen to me” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 12, 2021

Jones said he thought Burns had the ball, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick defended him. Burns wasn’t as sold, and he wished defensive ends “happy hunting” on Jones. Garrett acknowledged he’s eager to get a crack at the rookie QB as well.

“I want to get my hands on him and show him that things are different on this level,” Garrett said. “I want to show him that it’s all fun and games, but these guys are real out here, especially in Cleveland.”