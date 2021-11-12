Patriots Patriots-Browns injury report: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson questionable; Nick Chubb out for Cleveland Jamie Collins is doubtful to play and 10 other Patriots players are questionable for Sunday. Damien Harris could miss Sunday's game against the Browns as he remains in concussion protocol.

The Patriots have several key players whose statuses for Sunday’s game against the Browns are up in the air, including their backfield.

Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are questionable for Sunday’s game as they remain in concussion protocol. Both players entered concussion protocol during Sunday’s win against the Panthers and didn’t practice at all this week.

Harris and Stevenson are the team’s top two rushers this season. Harris’s 547 rushing yards are the ninth-most in the league while Stevenson has added 136 yards on the ground in five games.

If neither player can go, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor will likely see an increased amount of playing time, as they’re the only other two running backs on the roster.

Harris and Stevenson are just two of the 13 Patriots players listed on the week’s final injury report. Linebacker Jamie Collins is doubtful due to an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Ten other Patriots players are questionable. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (knee), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (concussion), and tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder) are questionable for Sunday’s game. All of those players except Olszewski were questionable for last week’s game but ended up playing.

On defense, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (thigh), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) are questionable for Sunday. Bentley, Hightower, and Van Noy were questionable for last Sunday’s game with those same injuries but ended up playing.

Kicker Nick Folk (left knee) and punter Jake Bailey (right knee) are both questionable for Sunday, too.

Trent Brown, who returned to practice this week, wasn’t on the injury report as the Patriots haven’t removed him from injured reserve yet. The Patriots could still activate him by Saturday afternoon in order for him to play on Sunday. Brown hasn’t played since the opening drive of Week 1 due to a calf injury.

As the Patriots could miss their top two running backs, the Browns will certainly be without their top two running backs. Starter Nick Chubb, who’s second in the league in rushing yards per game, remains in COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game. Kareem Hunt is still on injured reserve and won’t play either. Backup Demetric Felton is also in COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game.

The Browns also ruled out backup defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) while cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) is questionable.