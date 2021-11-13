Last time the Browns won in New England? 1992, and Bill Belichick was Cleveland’s coach

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Cleveland Browns are looking to do something Sunday that they haven’t done since 1992: beat the Patriots in Foxborough.
On Oct. 25 that year, a Bill Belichick-led Browns squad scored 10 unanswered in the fourth quarter to outlast Dick MacPherson’s Patriots, 19-17, at Foxboro Stadium.
In the six meetings in New England since, the Patriots have been unblemished, defeating the Browns in a variety of ways. They won 17-14 in 1995, 27-16 in 2001, 9-3 in 2003, 34-17 in 2007, 27-26 in 2013, and 27-13 in 2019.
The teams have split the eight games in Cleveland during that span, but the Browns have had zero success while playing on the road. Part of the reason, of course, is Belichick, who coached in Cleveland from 1991-1995 before the Browns fired him.
He became an assistant with the Patriots followed by the Jets, then earned the Patriots head coaching job in 2000. The Patriots’ decision to bring him aboard has worked out decently well.
The Patriots (5-4), who have won three straight, are 2.5-point favorites for Sunday’s clash with the Browns (5-4) at Gillette Stadium.
