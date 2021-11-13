Patriots Damien Harris ruled out for Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game Harris is the Patriots' top rusher this season. Damien Harris, the Patriots' leading rusher this season, is attended to after getting banged up against Carolina.

The Patriots will be without one of their top players in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Starting running back Damien Harris has been downgraded to out as he remains in concussion protocol. Wide receiver and returner Gunner Olszewski has also been ruled out as he’s also still in concussion protocol. Backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion) remains questionable for Sunday’s game.

Harris has arguably been the Patriots’ best player on offense this season. He leads the team in rushing with 547 yards, which is also the ninth-most in the NFL. Harris also has a team-best seven touchdowns this season, with all of them coming on the ground.

If he’s cleared to play, Stevenson would likely be in line to fill in as the lead rusher for Sunday’s game. Stevenson is second on the team in rushing this season with 136 yards in five games. He had a season-best 62 rushing yards on 10 carries in the win over the Panthers in Week 9.

If, however, Stevenson won’t be able to go, the Patriots’ running back situation for Sunday’s game will be shaky. Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor are the other two running backs on the active roster, but both have been primarily used on passing downs and situations this season. While Bolden’s been active for all nine games this season, Taylor’s only played once in the last five games.

New England doesn’t have any running backs on its practice squad, leaving the Patriots with just Bolden and Taylor if Stevenson is unable to go.

Jamie Collins remains doubtful for the Patriots while 10 other players are questionable for Sunday’s game. The Browns will be without their top running back duo as Nick Chubb is still on the COVID reserve list and Kareem Hunt is still on injured reserve.