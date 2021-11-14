Patriots Watch: Jakobi Meyers breaks touchdown drought against Browns Meyers finally got the touchdown monkey off his back with a fourth-quarter catch and run in the Patriots' blowout of the Browns. New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, right, celebrates after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The wait and the infamous touchdown-less streak are finally over for Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers.

The third-year wideout notched his first career touchdown–an 11-yard catch and run–in the fourth quarter of New England’s blowout win over the Cleveland Browns, putting to bed one of the oddest storylines in the league.

Heading into Sunday’s action, Meyers held the record for most catches (131) and receiving yards (1,511) by a wide receiver in NFL history without having scored a touchdown.

That changed in the fourth quarter with just about four minutes to go in a game that was already decided in the Patriots’ favor.

Advertisement:

Meyers shook off a tackle attempt from cornerback Troy Hill, who was injured on the play, on backup quarterback Brian Hoyer’s short throw to the right flat and sprinted down the sideline before launching himself into the end zone.

When the score was confirmed, nearly every offensive player on the Patriots’ sideline as well as a few defensive players streamed onto the field to congratulate Meyers, who has come close on a few occasions this year but fell short.

JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN!



📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sKTPjxaTre — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

Meyers finished the day with four catches for 49 yards, including a pretty over-the-shoulder grab from Mac Jones, whose day finished early due to the blowout. The former undrafted receiver, who still has more touchdown throws in his career than catches, leads the team in catches by a wide margin, though he might be surpassed in yardage by Kendrick Bourne (98 receiving yards against Cleveland).

He’s certain to remember this grab for the rest of his life.