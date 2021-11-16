Patriots Mac Jones explained how Patriots’ resurgence has come from a winning ‘formula’ "I think we’re all on the same page." Mac Jones during the Patriots' win over the Browns on Sunday. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers on Monday night, 98-92. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 23 points, but it might have been the play of Al Horford that made a bigger difference on the night.

Up next for the Celtics will be the Hawks on Wednesday night in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Mac Jones on the Patriots’ turnaround: Riding a four-game winning streak, the Patriots head into a Thursday night matchup with the Falcons with confidence, according to rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Speaking during a Monday interview on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria,” Jones discussed the team’s turnaround from the 2-4 start.

“We’re confident and we know what the formula is for winning the game,” Jones explained. “We just have to continue to do that. We can’t be satisfied with where we’re at. We’re not where we want to be and we’re going to continue to work every day, and this week is a quick week. We’ve got to be ready to go for the game Thursday.”

The term “formula” has been discussed more frequently with the Patriots amid the current run of success.

As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed out, slow starts are often a part of Bill Belichick’s “formula.”

“This is the Bill Belichick formula,” said Florio during a Monday segment. “You figure out what you’ve got over the first month, and then you start to figure out what you’ve got. And then you start to get pretty good. You color within the lines of what you can and can’t do. And here they are; they’re going to threaten the Bills to win the division, and they’re going to be a very dangerous team to face if and when they make it [the playoffs].”

Jones was asked if his comfort level has continued to grow over the weeks as he continues to acclimate to the NFL.

“I think everybody is as the season goes along,” said Jones. “Everyone just finds their role and for me, just being more vocal. I think we’re all on the same page, which is good. That’s just a weekly thing that we have to strive for is getting on the same page for the game plan and putting on a good show on Sunday and putting points on the board.”

Trivia: Mac Jones is currently on pace to set an NFL record for completion percentage by a rookie quarterback. Whose record would he potentially be breaking?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Quarterback from the 2016 NFL Draft.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick breaking down the big plays from Sunday’s win:

The disguise and the pass rush that led to Kyle Dugger's interception, a good screen execution that led to a key conversion on third-and-long, and more top plays vs. the Browns.



BB breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/xWBSb78fuF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2021

An update on Robert Williams: According to Celtics coach Ume Udoka, Williams exited with “some knee soreness.”

Ime Udoka shares an update on Rob Williams after the game pic.twitter.com/loPI28ssQw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 16, 2021

On this day: In 2014, the Patriots leveled the Colts 42-20. New England rushed for a collective 246 yards, with 201 coming from Jonas Gray (who totaled four touchdowns).

Rob Gronkowski led New England in receiving with four catches for 71 yards, including a highlight touchdown to close out the night.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Justyn Mutts finished an incredible sequence for Virginia Tech basketball on Monday night with an emphatic dunk.

Trivia answer: Dak Prescott