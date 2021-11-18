Patriots Countdown to kickoff: Mac Jones, Patriots face off against Falcons in search of fifth straight win Follow our live blog for updates! Mac Jones and the Patriots meet Matt Ryan and the Falcons tonight in Atlanta. WINSLOW TOWNSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Patriots are in Atlanta (the site of their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams) to take on the Falcons (who they beat in Super Bowl LI, which … of course you remember) on Thursday Night Football.

New England will look to extend its win streak to five games over the 4-5 Falcons.

We’ll be tracking the game live, providing analysis and updates throughout. Follow along below.

Coraderrelle Patterson was one of my favorite players to cover — 6:54 p.m.

Cordarrelle Patterson — who is questionable for tonight’s game for the Falcons — was in New England for just one season (2018), but in that time, he became one of my all-time favorite quotes.

I remember asking him about his game against Green Bay when he ran for 61 yards–after rushing for 38 the week before.

Q: “Where do you think you’ve improved on from last week to this week as a running back?”

A: (waits a beat, considers the question) “Probably yards. Yards.”

During a late-season win over the Jets that year, he got into it with New York defensive lineman Henry Anderson. (Check out my postgame exchange with him in the locker room here.) And after he told me, “We couldn’t have done it without you” in the locker room after Super Bowl LIII, I asked him about Julian Edelman’s MVP performance.

“Listen, nobody can [expletive] with Jules in the slot, man. Nobody.”

In my experience, he’s a pretty good guy as well, signing autographs and playing catch with kids in the stands before games. But yeah, every reporter should get a chance to cover a team that has someone like Patterson on the roster.

Predict the game — 6:36 p.m.

Can Pats cover against Atlanta? — 6:34 p.m.

Gambling-wise, this game is all over the map, as the Patriots have been favored by anywhere between 3.5 and 7 points over the course of the last few days. Thursday night games are always a tough call — home teams are usually a pretty solid straight-up bet — but given the state of the Falcons (no Ridley and maybe no Cordarrelle Patterson), I’m still willing to say New England wins and covers. It’s not a blowout like the last two weeks, but it’ll still be enough to get a win in a game where it’ll be all about getting in, getting out, and not getting hurt. The over/under is set at 47, and on a fast track indoors with a New England offense that is really clicking right now, I’m willing to go over.

Here are a few quick notes, courtesy of our friends at Odds Shark:

New England is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games.

The total has gone over in 5 of New England’s last 6 games.

New England is 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Atlanta.

The total has gone over in 4 of Atlanta’s last 6 games.

The total has gone over in 8 of Atlanta’s last 11 games against an opponent in the AFC East.

Atlanta is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games when playing as the underdog.

Our team is on the scene — 6:24 p.m.

Jarrett Stidham, Devin Asiasi, JJ Taylor and Ronnie Perkins working out early. Normally an indication they’ll be inactive for the #Patriots tonight. pic.twitter.com/TZurxGsYM6 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 18, 2021

Numbers to keep an eye on tonight — 6:16 p.m.

•J.C. Jackson is tied with Asante Samuel for 11th in team history with 22 career interceptions. With one more pick, he’ll move into sole possession of 10th place on the Patriots all-time interception list.

•Mac Jones has a 4-0 road record to start his NFL career. He is the first rookie QB to win his first four road games since Dak Prescott in 2016. The most consecutive road wins to start a season by a rookie QB is six by Roethlisberger (2004) and Prescott.

Matthew Slater will play in his 200th career regular season game this week against Atlanta. He will be the fifth Patriots player to reach 200 regular season games, joining Tom Brady (285), Bruce Armstrong (212), Julius Adams (206) and Stephen Gostkowski (204).

•WR Jakobi Meyers completed two passes for 45 yards in Week 4 against Tampa Bay. The Patriots have never had a wide receiver complete more than two passes in a single season. The most passes thrown by a non quarterback in a single season for the Patriots were by RB Andy Johnson, who was 7-of-9 for 194 yards with four touchdowns in 1981 and RB Dick Christy, who was 6-of-11 for 94 yards with two touchdowns in 1960.

•Devin McCourty has 29 career regular season interceptions, tied for third all-time in team history, behind Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn, with 36 interceptions. He needs one more interception to become the third Patriots player with 30 career interceptions.

•Matthew Judon leads the Patriots with 9½ sacks, tying his record for most sacks in a season that he had in 2019 with Baltimore. The last time the Pats had a player reach double digits in sacks was Chandler Jones with 12½ in 2015.

Pregame reading list — 6:05 p.m.

The best way to get ready for tonight’s action:

Khari Thompson: Kyler Dugger readying for full-time starting role at safety for the Patriots

Khari Thompson: 4 Falcons players to watch against the Patriots in Week 11

What experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Falcons game

What NFL media has been saying about the Patriots’ recent turnaround

Chad Finn: Patriots taking on a familiar shape, and the only repeat in Thursday’s game against Falcons will be the score

Patriots get Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski back but lose Josh Uche prior to facing Falcons

Patriots vs. Falcons — 6:00 p.m.

Welcome back to football, and a Thursday night showdown between the Patriots and Falcons. New England (6-4) is looking to win its fifth straight, while Atlanta (5-5) is hoping to distinguish itself in the NFC playoff race. We’ll have all the updates you need, all night long, so keep it here. CUE THE BELLS.