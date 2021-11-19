Patriots Following strong outing against Falcons, Kyle Van Noy gets selected for random drug testing He tweeted: "you can’t make this up!" Kyle Van Noy's interception return for a touchdown gave the Patriots a 25-0 lead.

Kyle Van Noy had a good game against the Falcons on Thursday night. In fact, it might’ve been so good that it made the NFL suspicious.

Van Noy recorded a team-high eight tackles and two sacks before returning an interception for a touchdown to cap off the Patriots’ 25-0 win over the Falcons.

When the Patriots returned home Friday morning, Van Noy received a notice from the NFL.

“Yoooo y’all won’t believe this…… I make a couple plays last night and guess what happens??? The @NFL is drug testing me today,” Van Noy tweeted with six crying laughing emojis. “you can’t make this up!”

The NFL does do random drug testing. In order to select the random players, the league uses a computer program to randomly select 10 players from each team’s active roster, practice squad, and reserve list each week during the season, per the NFL and NFL Player Association’s 2020 Drug Testing Policy.

Players getting randomly drug tested after a strong game has happened in the past. In October, Browns star defensive end Myles Garret was selected for random drug testing after three games in a four-game stretch. Garrett recorded four sacks over that stretch.

As for Van Noy, Thursday night marked by far his best performance of the season as he recorded season-highs in tackles and sacks while getting his first interception of the season.

After dealing with throat and groin injuries for much of the season, Van Noy’s now recorded three sacks in his last two games. Van Noy’s performance has helped the Patriots defense allow just seven points in the last two games as the team is now on a five-game winning streak.