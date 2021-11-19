After another Patriots win, Matthew Judon’s weekend plans involve Adele’s new album and karaoke

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
“Rumour Has It” the Patriots are the hottest team in football, and one of their most valuable players is celebrating yet another win by listening to Adele’s new album.
Linebacker Matthew Judon tweeted Friday morning that he plans to indulge in some karaoke centered around “30,” which is Adele’s first studio album since 2015.
“Wait a min this is god sent,” Judon wrote. “New @Adele album and I got the weekend off. Can someone say K.A.R.A.O.K.E.”
As the Patriots – who don’t play until Nov. 28 – have cruised to five straight wins, Judon has garnered attention as a possible Defensive Player of the year candidate.
He reached double-digit sacks (10.5) in a season for the first time in his career during New England’s 25-0 trouncing of the Atlanta Falcons. He’s had two multiple-sack games and became just the 17th Patriots player to reach 10 or more in a season.
The franchise’s all-time record is 18.5, set by Andre Tippett in 1984, so Judon has some work to do to end up atop the leaderboard. He doesn’t seem to mind, however.
Judon is clearly loving life in his first season with the Patriots, as evidenced by his victory dance during Kyle Van Noy’s press conference Thursday night.
He also started dancing when a reporter brought up that he has a career-high in sacks, but he quickly thanked his teammates for making his job much easier.
Judon, as playful as he appears in daily life, doesn’t embody that same goofy, carefree mindset when he plays.
“We kind of want to be a-holes on the field but good guys off the field,” Judon said Thursday. ” … We a nasty group.”
