Patriots ‘That’s really good stuff there by Mac Jones’: Peyton Manning heaps praise on Patriots QB in the latest episode of ‘Detail’ The NFL Hall of Famer broke down Jones's performance in the Patriots' win over the Browns. Mac Jones's performance against the Browns was spotlighted by Peyton Manning on "Detail." Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Mac Jones and the Patriots haven’t played on “Monday Night Football” yet this season, but Peyton Manning is finding other mediums to dissect and compliment the Patriots quarterback.

In the latest episode of the ESPN+ series “Detail – From the Mind of Peyton Manning,” the Hall of Fame quarterback broke down Jones’s performance in the Patriots’ win over the Browns. Jones had arguably had his best showing of the season in that game, completing 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns to help give Manning a lot of positive things about his play.

One play in particular left Manning in awe. In the third quarter, Jones completed a 19-yard pass toward the sideline in traffic to tight end Hunter Henry.

“How about this throw? It’s the best throw of the day by far. This might be the best throw of the season for Mac Jones. I mean, this is awesome,” Manning said. “It’s kind of a scissors concept – it’s a post route with a corner route coming from the inside. It looks like a pair of scissors. We used to call it Gillette – not because of the Patriots’ stadium, naturally – just because Gillette makes razors. Brett Favre, Steve Young, Joe Montana used to call it razor. It’s a post with a corner route inside of it.

“Whatever you wanna call it, let’s just call it an incredible throw by Mac Jones. Nice job once again by Hunter Henry by releasing inside and getting some room for Mac to throw this ball toward the sideline. He couldn’t put it in a more perfect spot. Dan Marino said that you cannot defend the perfect pass. This is really good coverage by the way, but this is a perfect pass. Mac puts it in the only spot he can for a big play for the Patriots.”

Manning also dissected Bill Belichick’s reaction to the play.

“Everybody’s fired up. Even Bill Belichick’s fired up. Look at the excitement and the enthusiasm he’s showing on this play. It is awesome,” Manning said sarcastically. “I guess you don’t really get excited when you’ve won so many Super Bowls about a simple 20-yard completion.”

Peyton Manning breaks down @MacJones_10's throw and Bill Belichick’s reaction 😉#DETAIL is streaming now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/TyojnWe4Td — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 19, 2021

Manning also showed enthusiasm for Jones’s longest completion of the game: a 26-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers in the second quarter.

“Watch Mac Jones, it’s a quick drop – boom, up and out,” Manning said of Jones’s pre-throw action to Meyers on the deep fade route. “It’s a perfect throw, puts it right on the outside shoulder. That’s really good stuff there by Mac Jones.”

Jones followed up his performance against the Browns by completing 22 of his 26 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown in a pick in the Patriots’ 25-0 win over the Falcons.

You can watch the full episode here.