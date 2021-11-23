Patriots Julian Edelman told Tom Brady ‘absolutely not’ when Brady asked him to join Buccaneers "He hit me up the first day he signed there." Julian Edelman and Tom Brady run onto the field before a game. Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Julian Edelman joined the ManningCast version of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast on Monday to break down former Patriots teammate Tom Brady and the Buccaneers taking on the Giants.

Edelman touched on a few interesting topics as the Buccaneers cruised to a 30-10 victory, but perhaps most notable was the news that Brady did indeed try to get Edelman to join him in Florida. Brady landed his good friend Rob Gronkowski, but he couldn’t get his long-time wide receiver on board.

“He hit me up the first day he signed there,” Edelman said. “He was like, ‘You want to come down?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, absolutely not.’”

Edelman also offered a funny bad lip reading version of a conversation between Brady and Gronkowski on the sideline.

“Tom’s like the ultimate confidence guy for old Gronk,” Edelman said.

Meanwhile, Edelman said he still has “nightmares” about Bill Belichick, and he was terrified after criticizing the Patriots when Belichick gave him a call (fortunately, it was unrelated to football).

“You still get scared of this guy even though I’m not playing for him,” Edelman said. “He still has an intimidation factor.”

Edelman — who retired last season, citing injury issues in a video on Twitter — missed a chance to win another Super Bowl with Brady last season. He spent all 11 seasons of his career playing in New England.

Earlier this season, Edelman commented on how strange it was to see the Patriots match up against Brady.

“It’s like going to a family barbecue … and you’re the step kid,” Edelman said at the time. “Or you’re like the kid who has divorced parents and your mom and dad are there. And you don’t know how to react. Are they going to fight? Are they not going to fight? So it’s going to be interesting but I’m excited.”