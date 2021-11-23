Patriots ‘It’s disgusting’: Matt Judon goes off on mac and cheese when asked about Thanksgiving side dishes "Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy." New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns in Foxborough earlier this month. Greg M. Cooper / AP

If you ever get invited to a Thanksgiving dinner with Matthew Judon, leave the mac and cheese at home.

Seriously.

During a press conference Tuesday, the New England Patriots linebacker went on an unprompted rant against the broadly popular dish, after being asked about his favorite Thanksgiving side.

“I’m not even gonna answer your question,” Judon said. “I’m gonna tell you: We got to get macaroni and cheese off the table.”

Judon said the dish is “just cheese and noodles, and it’s not that good.”

“It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes,” the 29-year-old said.

At the heart of Judon’s criticism seems to be mac and cheese’s potential digestive impacts. Speaking to a room of mostly middle-aged male reporters, he noted that the dairy and lactose-filled dish would “mess up our stomachs.” However, he said his distaste for mac and cheese isn’t a new occurrence.

“I have never liked macaroni and cheese,” Judon said. “And you know how they say like, ‘Oh, your taste buds change every seven years. You just got to…’ Every time I try it, it’s the same thing. And it’s never gonna change. It is never gonna get better, all right? I’m almost 30 now. I’m pretty set in my ways. And it’s disgusting. Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy.”

Judon’s comments come just a day after Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones revealed his dislike for apple pie and pecan pie, as well as pies in general, on WEEI. Like his coach, Jones said his favorite Thanksgiving dish is mashed potatoes.

Judon said later Tuesday his favorite Thanksgiving side dish is “dressing.”

However, much to his chagrin, the rest of Judon’s family, including his siblings and mother, “loves” mac and cheese. Judon said his mom traditionally makes a huge pan, but “knows not to put it on my plate.”

If they do, they’ll have to contend with an angry 275-pound NFL player.

“That’s fighting words,” Judon said of the unthinkable scenario of being served mac and cheese.

“I’m gonna have to fight everybody in house, one by one,” he said. “And I’m gonna wait until they eat their macaroni and cheese, get sluggish, and then I’m gonna whoop them.”