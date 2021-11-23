Patriots Patriots-Colts Week 15 game is flexed to Saturday, Dec. 18 Matt Judon and the Patriots have another prime time game on the schedule.





FOXBOROUGH — It turns out the Patriots will have an additional prime time game this season.

The NFL announced Tuesday that New England’s Week 15 game against the Colts in Indianapolis has been flexed to 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The game could have major playoff implications for both teams, as the 7-4 Patriots and 5-5 Colts are jockeying for playoff seeding in the AFC.

Of New England’s remaining six games, four are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.

The other prime time game is on “Monday Night Football” in Buffalo Week 13.