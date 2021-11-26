Patriots Hunter Henry, Damien Harris questionable; A.J. Brown out for Patriots-Titans Trent Brown, Christian Barmore, Dont'a Hightower, and Rhamondre Stevenson are also questionable for Sunday's game. Hunter Henry's questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The Patriots enter Sunday’s game into much better shape health-wise than the Titans.

Ten Patriots players are questionable for Sunday’s game but none have been ruled out.

Among those who are questionable are running back Damien Harris (neck), Hunter Henry (neck), and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee). Harris returned to action in Week 11 against the Falcons after missing the Week 10 win against the Browns due to a concussion. Henry was added to the injury report at the beginning of the week and was limited at all three practices. Stevenson was downgraded to limited at Thursday’s and Friday’s practices.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) and tackle Trent Brown (calf) returned to practice Friday as limited participants after missing Thursday’s practice. Both players are questionable for Sunday. Barmore’s played in every game this season while Brown returned in Week 10 after missing eight games due to a calf injury.

Punter Jake Bailey (right knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), and tight end Jonnu Smith are also all questionable for Sunday’s game. All five players have been mainstays on the injury report in recent weeks but have been active for the most part on gamedays.

Guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were full participants at Friday’s practice after being limited earlier this week.

As for the Titans, star receiver A.J. Brown (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), linebacker David Long (hamstring), running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion), and defensive lineman Teair Tart (ankle) have also been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi (hamstring), linebacker Jayon Brown (quad), cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle), defensive back Elijah Molden (groin), and tight end Geoff Swain (concussion) are all questionable for Sunday.