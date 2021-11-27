Patriots Mac Jones admits he’s aware of recent hype around him during Patriots’ win streak "It's really cool that we're all coming together." Mac Jones has been the center of praise between fans, players, and media members in recent weeks.

As the Patriots continue to win games, the fanbase’s adoration for quarterback Mac Jones continues to grow.

Jones has put up the best stats among his fellow rookie quarterbacks, which has helped the Patriots win five games in a row to move into the playoff picture with a 7-4 record. In turn, Patriots fans showed their appreciation for Jones, making signs such as “Mac-achusetts” to bring to games.

New England’s appreciation to Jones began before the recent win streak, though. After he was named the team’s starting quarterback in August, Jones’s jersey became one of the best-selling jerseys in football.

“It’s been a blessing to be here, just trying to get better every day.” ⁰⁰



1-on-1 with @MacJones_10 pic.twitter.com/scj7zTTSKp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 27, 2021

In an interview on Friday’s “Patriots All-Access,” Jones admitted that he was aware of all the hoopla surrounding him in recent weeks.

“I try not to go on social media or anything like that, so I don’t really pay attention to a lot of it,” Jones told WBZ’s Steve Burton. “But at the same time, it is great to see our fans supporting us and doing the right things and cheering loud on game days – that’s the most important thing.

“I think there is some creative stuff out there. It’s been cool to see all the creative minds and see how they can take all of our players and make them into a shirt or make them into a cool banner.”

The rookie quarterback also admitted that he does get a bit emotional to see fans wearing his jersey.

“I just go back to when I was little and when I would [wear a player’s jersey] or watch them on game day,” Jones said. “Whether it’s a young person or an old person, it doesn’t really matter. It’s really cool that we’re all coming together to support the Patriots and winning.”

As Jones settles into his new home, he said that New England is everything he’s expected it would be – but that might change soon for the person who grew up in Florida.

“It hasn’t gotten super cold yet, we’ll see how that goes,” Jones said with a laugh. “But I’ll try and get used to it as fast as I can.”