Patriots ‘You’re not going to win a Super Bowl now’: Here’s why the Patriots are keeping 6-game win streak in perspective "Our next opponent is not going to watch the film and be like, ‘Oh man, they beat them by so much!’" Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne is pictured from above as he lays on the turf and celebrates following his first quarter touchdown reception on Sunday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots organization is known for its emphasis on blocking out noise.

Sometimes, that noise might be analysts rushing to bury them after a 2-4 start. Other times, the noise might be analysts suggesting they could make the Super Bowl after winning six in a row.

In either case, the Patriots don’t want to hear it.

“The record and the outsiders — we just have to ignore that as a team and keep focusing on getting better each and every week,” J.C. Jackson said on Sunday, after the Patriots rolled over the Titans in the second half to claim a 36-13 win. “That’s how you build confidence.”

After all, as Bill Belichick noted, an 8-4 record doesn’t clinch anything. The Patriots have work to do before they are guaranteed a playoff spot, let alone a deep run.

“We can’t get relaxed,” Devin Godchaux said. “Like Kyle Van Noy said a couple weeks ago, we have to keep that 2-4 mindset. That’s definitely this team mindset right now. Keeping that same 2-4, when everybody was writing us off, just because we’ve won six games, that don’t mean nothing.

“You’re not going to win a Super Bowl now. You’re going to win a Super Bowl in February.”

Matt Judon was asked if Sunday’s win was a “statement.”

“Every week we have to have a statement win,” Judon said. “If you want to call it a statement or if you want to just call it the next game, because that’s what we do. We have to take it week by week.

“Our opponent’s really not going to care. Our next opponent is not going to watch the film and be like, ‘Oh man, they beat them by so much!’ That’s never going to happen. They are going to game plan, they are going to practice, and they are going to try to beat us. The statement for us is on to next week.”

More from Patriots’ postgame

– A reporter asked Matt Judon about his colorful jacket postgame.

“You see me!” a delighted Judon exclaimed.

He gave his wife BreighAnn a shoutout for getting him the jacket, although he wouldn’t say where she got it.

“BreighAnn dresses me,” Judon said. “She got me this. I put it together, and I look good obviously.”

– At one point in the first half, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made a play escaping from the defense. He came up a couple of yards short of the first down, but he pointed forward expecting to get a flag.

“I didn’t think I got the first down,” Jones clarified, chuckling. “I thought they were going to call it. I slid like head first or whatever, but it didn’t count. It is what it is. I didn’t know there wasn’t a flag thrown. That was just a rookie error there.”

– Jones finished 23-for-32 as a passer with 310 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Mac?” Judon deadpanned. “We don’t really like him, man.

“Nah, Mac is playing very well. Mac’s confidence in himself is growing. He already had a lot of confidence in himself, and I think his confidence is growing in himself, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Jones’ longest completion was a 41-yard strike to Kendrick Bourne, who also scored the Patriots’ first touchdown of the game. Jakobi Meyers snagged a long pass as well, hauling in a 38-yard toss from Jones.

“First thing is offensive line playing really well, and we feel confident in doing that,” Jones said. “I don’t think I got hit today but maybe one time, and that was a talented defensive front. So props to them just to allow us to open up a little bit.

“But there’s more opportunities to be made, and like I said, it starts with the front and then the guys getting open, they have done a good job of that all year and it’s just getting the ball in [there] and throwing it to the right guy.”

– Bourne continued to impress, with five catches and both of Jones’ touchdown passes.

“KB is like the Energizer Bunny,” Patriots center David Andrews said. “He’s like a Labrador, golden retriever. I’ve had those dogs before, they are just always happy and even when you kind of correct them or get onto them, they are like, ‘Alright, yeah, yeah I’ll get it done.’

“KB has been awesome. Love having to work with him, getting to play with him.”

Jones said the Patriots can rely on their receivers.

“You can see them on the run game stuff getting blocks done and not getting them done but finishing people off and that’s really important to the success of the offense,” Jones said. “It’s not just, ‘Hey, when I have the ball, look at me.’ It’s ‘When I don’t have the ball, see what I’m doing, too.’ So they do a great job with that.”

– Next up: the Patriots face the Bills for a crucial battle at the top of the AFC East standings.

“Next week is going to be a fight, it’s going to be a battle,” Devin McCourty said. “Those guys are tough, they are good on both sides of the ball, special teams, complementary football. They do that well, we do that well, AFC East division opponents, it’s always tough. Home away, it doesn’t matter, both teams are going to bring it.

“As Bill would say, if you like competition, Monday night is going to be where you want to be.”