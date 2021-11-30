Patriots ‘Youngster, nicely done’: Watch Drew Bledsoe congratulate Mac Jones after Patriots win A jubilant Patriots locker room celebrated after beating the Titans. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans. AP Photo/Stew Milne

Drew Bledsoe made an appearance in the Patriots‘ locker room on Sunday to congratulate Mac Jones on the team’s a 36-13 victory over the Titans.

“Youngster,” Bledsoe said, approaching Jones and reaching to dap him. “Nice job.”

BB vs. KB on the stiff arm though 😂



ICYMI: Inside the locker room after yesterday's win. pic.twitter.com/IQL43MZGEd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 30, 2021

The locker room was predictably happy after a sixth consecutive victory, which lifted the Patriots to 8-4 — second in the AFC behind only the Ravens (8-3). Robert Kraft stood in the middle of the room, handing out handshakes and hugs.

“That was great,” he told linebacker Matt Judon as the NFL’s No. 3 leader in sacks embraced him.

Kraft later could be seen hanging out with Patriots wide receivers.

Advertisement:

“Can we get him to get a little more enthusiasm?” Kraft asked facetiously about a cackling Kendrick Bourne. “He’s too quiet.”

Bourne seemed to be a popular figure.

“Where’s my man? Where’s KB?” Bill Belichick later asked, before pretending to stiff-arm the wide receiver.

Everything is light and happy after a win, but the Patriots certainly seem to like each other quite a bit.

Belichick addressed the team once they were all assembled, delivering a congratulatory message that — as Belichick tends to do — looked ahead.

“That’s what we thought it was going to be right there,” Belichick said. “Good job of grinding it out — a shut out in the second half, once again no turnovers, which drives the percentage of winning up right there, and four turnovers on defense.”

The locker room burst into applause.

“Good fundamentals,” he continued. “Just good fundamentals. We need everybody ready to go. We need everybody’s best Monday night in Buffalo. We’re going to need that. That’s a good win. They were what we thought they would be. Mentally and physically tough, they battled us all the way, and you just out-executed them.

“There’s going to be games like that, that’s what it’s going to be, so that’s a nice job today. Let’s get ready to go Monday night.”

Advertisement:

The Bills and Patriots kick off their first of two crucial meetings at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.