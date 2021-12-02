Patriots Patriots stars Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson win Player of the Month awards The Patriots got big Novembers from Jones, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month, and Jackson, the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

As much as the Patriots’ current six-game win streak and undefeated November is a team effort, it still probably wouldn’t be happening without standout performances from key players.

Two of those players got some league-wide recognition on Thursday morning.

Quarterback Mac Jones was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for November while cornerback J.C. Jackson earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for his play last month.

It is the first such award for either player.

Jones completed 76-of-99 passes (76.8 percent), giving him the third-highest completion percentage in November behind just Tua Tagovailoa and Taylor Heinicke. He also accrued 854 yards (10th in the NFL last month), threw for seven touchdown passes against just two interceptions, and had a quarterback rating of 117.2.

The young quarterback is the first Patriots rookie to win Player of the Month since Chandler Jones did it in 2012.

Jackson, meanwhile, has played lights-out on the defensive side of the ball, becoming the first New England player since former Patriot Stephon Gilmore and current teammate Devin McCourty to win AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

His four interceptions led all NFL defenders in the month of November. The soon-to-be-free-agent cornerback also racked up six pass-breakups, a forced fumble and an 88-yard touchdown on a pick-six against the Carolina Panthers.

Jones and Jackson join Adrian Phillips and Nick Folks as Patriots to receive NFL honors so far in 2021. Phillips was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his clutch pick-six against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, while Folk won Special Teams Player of the Week for helping New England stave off Houston in Week 5.